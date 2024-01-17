LEGALS- February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS No WA07000161-23-1 TO No 230283337-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: LUIS M TORRES BONES AND KAREN L APONTE COLON, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ) Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: CHICAGO TITLE Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Idaho Housing and Finance Association dba HomeLoanServ Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2018-0803588 Parcel Number: 150447 | 4051231434400000 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 16, 2024, 9:00 AM, at main entrance Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA, 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 152, PLAT OF BIRCH BAY VIEW, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF PLATS, PAGE 94, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 150447 | 4051231434400000 More commonly known as 8404 TREEVUE RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated August 29, 2018, executed by LUIS M TORRES BONES AND KAREN L APONTE COLON, HUSBAND AND WIFE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as designated nominee for UMPQUA BANK, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded August 31, 2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0803588 and re-recorded February 8, 2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0200631 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ) and recorded July 25, 2023 as Instrument Number 2023-0701730 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ), the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From July 1, 2022 To October 4, 2023 Number of Payments 1 $23,390.00 Total $23,390.00 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION July 1, 2022 October 4, 2023 $1,482.72 $1,482.72 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: August 29, 2018 Note Amount $221,906.00 Interest Paid To: June 1, 2022 Next Due Date: July 1, 2022 Current Beneficiary: Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ) Contact Phone No: (800) 526-7145 Address: 565 W Myrtle St., Boise, ID 83702 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $206,441.30, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on February 16, 2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by February 5, 2024, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before February 5, 2024 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the February 5, 2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ) or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS KAREN L APONTE COLON 8404 TREEVUE RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 LUIS M TORRES BONES 8404 TREEVUE RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 by both first class and certified mail on August 16, 2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place August 17, 2023 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. Mediation MUST be requested between the time you receive the Notice of Default and no later than 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in the Notice of Trustee Sale. If an amended Notice of Trustee Sale is recorded providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in the amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: October 04, 2023 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 606 W. Gowe Street Kent, WA 98032 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: 711 949.252.8300 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps Order Number 96416, Pub Dates: 1/17/2024, 2/7/2024, FERNDALE RECORD

Published January 17 & February 7, 2024

TS No WA08000073-23-1 TO No 230239820-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: RICHARD J FOLDEN AN UNMARRIED MAN AND ANDELA A HARMONEY, AND UNMARRIED WOMAN. Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2020-2 Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: STEWART TITLE OF WESTERN WASHINGTON, INC. Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2011002436 Parcel Number: 390421-491180-0000-00 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 16, 2024, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: Abbreviated Legal: PTN NE 1/4 SE 1/4 SEC 31, T39N, R4E AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN ATTACHED THE WEST 15 ACRES OF THAT PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF W.M. BEGINNING AT A POINT 129 FEET NORTH OF THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER SECTION, RUNNING THENCE NORTH 40 RODS, THENCE WEST 80 RODS, THENCE SOUTH 40 RODS, THENCE EAST 80 RODS TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, TOGETHER WITH A STRIP OF LAND 30 FEET IN WIDTH AND 1320 FEET IN LENGTH THE SOUTH LINE THEREOF BEING A LINE 6 RODS (99 FEET) NORTH OF PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF W.M. AND THE SOUTH 3 FEET OF THE FOLLOWING TRACT: THAT PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF W.M., BEGINNING 129 FEET NORTH OF THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER SECTION, RUNNING THENCE NORTH 40 RODS, THENCE WEST 80 RODS, THENCE SOUTH 40 RODS, THENCE EAST TO A POINT OF BEGINNING; EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE WEST 15 ACRES AND THE HIGHWAY WHICH LIES ON THE EAST LINE THEREOF. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTONAPN: 390421-491180-0000-00 More commonly known as 5805 LAWRENCE ROAD, EVERSON, WA 98247 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated October 11, 2001, executed by RICHARD J FOLDEN AN UNMARRIED MAN AND ANDELA A HARMONEY, AND UNMARRIED WOMAN. as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of ABN AMRO MORTGAGE GROUP, INC. as original Beneficiary recorded October 17, 2001 as Instrument No. 2011002436 and the beneficial interest was assigned to FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE FREDDIE MAC SEASONED LOANS STRUCTURED TRANSACTION TRUST, SERIES 2020-2 and recorded July 31, 2023 as Instrument Number 2023-0702187 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2020-2, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From February 1, 2022 To October 6, 2023 Number of Payments 1 $23,732.29 Total $23,732.29 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION February 1, 2022 October 6, 2023 0 $0.00 $0.00 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: October 11, 2001 Note Amount:$177,600.00 Interest Paid To: January 1, 2022 Next Due Date: February 1, 2022 Current Beneficiary: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2020-2 Contact Phone No: (888) 349-8955 Address: 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $134,166.55, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on February 16, 2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by February 5, 2024, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before February 5, 2024 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the February 5, 2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2020-2 or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS RICHARD FOLDEN 5805 LAWRENCE ROAD, EVERSON, WA 98247 RICHARD FOLDEN 3736 HOFF RD, EVERSON, WA 98247 RICHARD FOLDEN 5943 LAWRENCE RD, EVERSON, WA 98247 ANGELA HARMONEY 5805 LAWRENCE ROAD, EVERSON, WA 98247 ANGELA HARMONEY 3736 HOFF RD, EVERSON, WA 98247 ANGELA HARMONEY 5943 LAWRENCE RD, EVERSON, WA 98247 by both first class and certified mail on September 6, 2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place September 7, 2023 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. Mediation MUST be requested between the time you receive the Notice of Default and no later than 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in the Notice of Trustee Sale. If an amended Notice of Trustee Sale is recorded providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in the amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: October 09 , 2023 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 606 W. Gowe Street Kent, WA 98032 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: 711 949.252.8300 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps Order Number 96479, Pub Dates: 1/17/2024, 2/7/2024, FERNDALE RECORD

Published January 17 & February 7, 2024

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In Re: GLORIA BUREN KELSH and ARTHUR KELSH Revocable Trust, Gloria Buren Kelsh and Arthur Kelsh, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00063-37

Judge: EVAN P. JONES

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.42.030)

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedents. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedents’ estates in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedents has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedents’ estates has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedents must, before the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the late of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate assets and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: January 31, 2024

NOTICE AGENT: DANIEL KELSH

Address: 818 39th Place, Bellingham WA 98229

Attorney for NOTICE AGENT: Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439, North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published January 31 & February 7, 14, 2024

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of:

BETTY RAE ROBINSON

NO. 24-4-00102-37

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

JUDGE: EVAN P. JONES

The Notice Agents named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the late of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION February 7, 2023

NOTICE AGENTS

Linda Lee Robinson

306 N. Commercial St., Ste. B

Bellingham, WA 98225

Attorney for Notice Agents:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Chuckanut Law Group, PLLC

306 N. Commercial St., Suite B

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published February 7, 14 & 21, 2024

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Larry Milton Brown, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00093-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

FEBRUARY 7, 2024

Personal Representative:

Karly Adella Young

Attorney for Personal Representative: Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published February 7, 14 & 21, 2024

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estates of

THERESA ANN DUPUIS,

Deceased.

NO. 24-4-00081-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of these estates. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

02/07/2024

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Yvonne Hyde

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Chuckanut Law Group, PLLC

306 N. Commercial St., Suite B

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published February 7, 14 & 21, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

Jansen Inc., Cameron Travers, 1215 W Holly St Bellingham, WA 98225, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, I-5 Storage, is located at 2195 Buchanan Loop in Ferndale in Whatcom County.

This project involves 4.7 acres of soil disturbance for Commercial construction activities.

All discharges and runoff go to ground water.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published January 31 & February 7, 2024

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

UNIT OWNERS ASSOCIATION OF PACIFIC WOODS CONDOMINIUM, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JONI A. NESTLEBUSH and JOHN DOE NESTLEBUSH, her husband, and the marital community thereof, if any; CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, its successors and assigns; and all unknown parties claiming an interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

NO: 23 2 01692 37

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Judge Lee Grochmal

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to: Joni A. Nestlebush and John Doe Nestlebush, her husband, and the marital community thereof, if any; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 10th day of January, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Unit Owners Association of Pacific Woods Condominium, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Insert Unit No. 31 of Pacific Woods Condominium, Phase 5, according to the Declaration thereof, recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2011001044, and any amendments thereto, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN 380332 167412 0031 / PID 79329

DATED: January 3, 2024.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published January 10, 17, 24, 31 & February 7, 14, 2024