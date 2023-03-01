LEGALS- March 1, 2023

FERNDALE

Engineering Services – Sewer Pump Station

Whatcom County, WA

RFQ due: 4:00 PM March 22, 2023

Owner: City of Ferndale Public Works, PO Box 936, Ferndale WA 98248, contact Mike Olinger, [email protected]

RFQ from: Owner

Notes: Further information is available online. Submit questions via email by March 13, 2023.

Submittal Requirements: Submit one original, four copies, and one USB thumb drive with a PDF copy of statement of qualifications via mail, limited to 10 double-sided pages (i.e., 30 pages).

Qualification Requirements: Responses will be evaluated and ranked based on: Introductory letter; approach and understanding (30 points); schedule (10 points); management control program (10 points); experience and references (30 points); familiarity with city infrastructure and operations (10 points); proximity of project office and project manager (10 points); and interview/oral presentation if requested (30 points).

Scope: Provide engineering services design-engineering and construction-engineering services for upgrading Sewer Pump Station #16, including the creation of plans, specifications, estimates and ancillary services. The project includes increasing flow capacity from about 400 GPM to about 1300 GPM, adding a generator, and controls. The pump station is located at Portal Way 0.2 miles north of the I-5 underpass.

Published March 1 & 8, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the annexation as described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The City Council meeting will be held beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023. The meeting will be a hybrid-style meeting, with the option of attending in-person or remotely. The meeting will be held at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. The City will be using Microsoft Teams to livestream the Council meeting. A link to the online meeting can be found on the City’s website www.cityofferndale.org. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony or submit comments in writing to the City Council. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. Public comments may also be submitted via email to [email protected] Documents may be viewed at https://www.cityofferndale.org/category/city-council-agendas/

DATE OF NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: March 01, 2023

APPLICANT: Riley Marcus, AVT Consulting

APPLICATION NUMBER:

22002-ANX-PET, 22001-ANX-INT

PROJECT NAME: Friberg Annexation

PROJECT LOCATION: Annex a portion of subarea 1 as defined by the City of Ferndale “Annexation Blueprint 2016”. The area consists of 11 parcels of land situated north of Thornton Road, east of Olson Road and west of Church Road totaling approximately 110 acres. Parcel numbers: 390113356038, 390113320107, 390113304035, 390113261031, 390113228033, 390113208201, 390113378025, 390113154103, 390113188103, 390113187034, & 390113153034.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Proposal to annex approximately 110 acres of land.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval by the City of Ferndale to annex approximately 110 acres of land with a Comprehensive Plan designation of Medium Density Residential.

THE CITY HAS ISSUED THE FOLLOWING: –Annexations are exempt from environmental review (SEPA).

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

March 01, 2023 – March 20, 2023

CONTACT:

Michael Cerbone, Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS No WA07000134-22-1 TO No 220459884-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: LLOYD A. HUNGATE AND KORENE L. HUNGATE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, THE ESTATE OF KORENE L HUNGATE, THE ESTATE OF LLOYD A HUNGATE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Citizens Bank, N.A. FKA RBS Citizens, N.A. Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, A NEBRASKA CORPORATION Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Citizens Bank, N.A. FKA RBS Citizens, N.A. Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2021-0902284 Parcel Number: 390205-385100-0000 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 10, 2023, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL A: LOT B, AS DELINEATED ON AMENDED MERSHON SHORT PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 16, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1528026, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON;EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE MOBILE HOME LYING THEREON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.PARCEL B:A 30-FOOT EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES, AS DELINEATED ON AMENDED MERSHON SHORT, PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGE 16 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1528026,RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. NOTE FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY: THE FOLLOWING MAY BE USED AS AN ABBREVIATED LEGAL DESCRIPTION ON THE DOCUMENTS TO BE RECORDED, PER AMENDED RCW 65.04.

SAID ABBREVIATED LEGAL DESCRIPTION IS NOT A SUBSTITUTE FOR A COMPLETE LEGAL DESCRIPTION WITHIN THE BODY OF THE DOCUMENT.LOT B, MERSHON SHORT PLAT, AM.APN: 390205-385100-0000 More commonly known as 1834 GRANDVIEW RD, FERNDALE, WA 98248 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated September 10, 2021, executed by LLOYD A. HUNGATE AND KORENE L. HUNGATE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, THE ESTATE OF KORENE L HUNGATE, THE ESTATE OF LLOYD A HUNGATE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as designated nominee for THE FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded September 15, 2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0902284 and the beneficial interest was assigned to CITIZENS BANK, N.A. and recorded June 15, 2022 as Instrument Number 2022-0601720 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Citizens Bank, N.A. FKA RBS Citizens, N.A., the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From March 1, 2022 To November 9, 2022 Number of Payments 1 $18,291.30 Total $18,291.30 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION March 1, 2022 November 9, 2022 $421.28 $421.28 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: September 10, 2021 Note Amount $322,500.00 Interest Paid To: February 1, 2022 Next Due Date: March 1, 2022 Current Beneficiary: Citizens Bank, N.A. FKA RBS Citizens, N.A.

Contact Phone No: 800-456-8855 Address: 10561 Telegraph Road, c/o CCO Mortgage, Glen Allen, VA 23059 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $320,181.97, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on March 10, 2023. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by February 27, 2023, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before February 27, 2023 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the February 27, 2023 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Citizens Bank, N.A. FKA RBS Citizens, N.A. or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es):

ADDRESS KORENE L HUNGATE 1834 GRANDVIEW RD, FERNDALE, WA 98248 LLOYD A HUNGATE 1834 GRANDVIEW RD, FERNDALE, WA 98248 THE ESTATE OF KORENE L HUNGATE 1834 Grandview Rd, Ferndale, WA 98248 THE ESTATE OF LLOYD A HUNGATE 1834 Grandview Rd, Ferndale, WA 98248 by both first class and certified mail on October 5, 2022, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place October 4, 2022 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: November , 2022 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps

606 W. Gowe Street Kent, WA 98032 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps Order Number 87153, Pub Dates: 2/8/2023, 3/1/2023, FERNDALE

RECORD

Published February 8 & March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-22-937963-SW Title Order No.: 02-22006197 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2018-1000164, Book XX, Page XX Parcel Number(s): 4001053184580000, 113536 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: MARIO JOSEPH RENE MIRANDA AND MARY ELAINE MIRANDA HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Homebridge Financial Services, Inc. Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: ServiceMac, LLC I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/31/2023, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN GOVERNMENT LOT 1, SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING 56 RODS SOUTH OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF GOVERNMENT LOT 2 OF SAID SECTION, TOWNSHIP AND RANGE; THENCE EAST 20 RODS; THENCE SOUTH 24 RODS; THENCE WEST 20 RODS; THENCE NORTH 24 RODS TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, EXCEPT RIGHT OF WAY FOR COUNTY ROAD NO. 315, COMMONLY KNOWN AS THE PIPELINE ROAD LYING ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE THEREOF. SITUATE IN COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 4278 BOBLETT RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 9/24/2018, recorded 10/2/2018, under Instrument No. 2018-1000164, Book XX, Page XX records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from MARIO JOSEPH RENE MIRANDA AND MARY ELAINE MIRANDA HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to ALDRIDGE PITE LLP., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR HOMEBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., ITS SUCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, Its Successors and Assigns, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Homebridge Financial Services, Inc., the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2020-0101620 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $83,021.87 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $328,642.46, together with interest as provided in the Note from 1/1/2020 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/31/2023. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/20/2023 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/20/2023 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/20/2023 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/2/2022. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-22-937963-SW. Dated: 11/18/2022 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-22-937963-SW Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0182345 3/1/2023 3/22/2023

Published March 1 & 22, 2023