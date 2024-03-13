LEGALS- March 27, 2024

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The Hearing Examiner hearing will be held at 8:30 a.m. on April 15, 2024 in the City Hall Annex located at 5684 Second Avenue in Ferndale, WA. Any interested party is invited to attend and offer testimony or submit comments in writing. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this application or the public hearing please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale or (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE:

March 27, 2024

APPLICANT:

Westfront LLC – Eric Weden

PROJECT LOCATION: 0 Barrett Road, Ferndale WA 98248

Parcel Number: 3902210241200000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Tenmile Creek Combined Mitigation Project is the proposed expansion of an existing, permitted 7.8-acre wetland mitigation site located within the northeast portion of Lot C, Super 8 Short Plat, east of Barrett Rd, north of Super 8 Hotel, and adjacent to Tenmile Creek in Ferndale, WA.

It will provide consolidated and centralized mitigation through by means of new wetland creation for proposed wetland impacts to three offsite development projects:

1. 5575 LaBounty Dr, Ferndale (Westfront Business Complex): Proposed highway commercial business development located within City limits.

2. 1695 Main Street, Ferndale (Eastfront Commercial): Proposed quick-service restaurant commercial development located within City limits.

3. 5725 Shannon Ave, Ferndale (Shannon Highlands):

Proposed high-density residential development complex.

It will also serve as a compensatory flood basin to mitigate fill impacts within the FEMA 100-year

floodplain for the Eastfront Commercial Project that is situated within the Tenmile Creek drainage basin located directly south of Main Street along Barrett Road.

The Project’s grading consists of 70,000 SF of land clearing, the excavating of approximately 14,522 CY of native soil within the remaining upland area of Lot C, west and south of Existing Wetland’s A and B to create the combined mitigation site. In addition, the excavated basin will provide approximately 12,702 CY of compensatory flood mitigation which will be partially offset by the proposed fill of approximately 7,000 CY within the 100-yr floodplain at the “Eastfront Commercial” Project located at 1695 Main Street.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

The applicant requests shoreline substanital development permit approval from the Hearings Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

March 27, 2024 – April 15, 2024

CONTACT:

Jesse Ashbaugh, Associate Planner

Public Comment:

[email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2368

Published March 27, 2024

Public Notice: City of Ferndale now Accepting Comprehensive Plan Amendment Applications

As required by the Ferndale Municipal Code 18.12.280, the City of Ferndale is providing public notice of the availability of applications for amendment or revision to the City’s Comprehensive Plan. Completed amendments, with associated fees, must be received by the City no later than the close of business Monday, May 1, 2024.

All applications shall be submitted on such forms as provided by the City, and incomplete applications will not be accepted. Forms are available online at https://ci-ferndale-wa.smartgovcommunity.com/Public/DocumentsView or may be requested by sending an email to [email protected]. Complete applications must be submitted online at www.cityofferndale.org/permits. If you have any questions please contact Michael Cerbone, Community Development Director, at (360) 685-2367 or at [email protected].

Published March 27, 2024

CITY OF FERNDALE

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR

ROW, CE/CM, & CONSTRUCTION INSPECTION SERVICES

The City of Ferndale is seeking qualification statements from firms with expertise in right of way valuation and acquisition, construction engineering, construction management, and materials testing and inspection services for its Ferndale Terrace Project.

A copy of the document that lists the requirements for submission of this RFQ may be obtained from the City’s website at www.cityofferndale.org/ferndaleterrace/.

The submittal date for SOQs is 4:30PM, Thursday, April 11, 2024. Questions regarding this RFQ should be directed to Katy Radder at [email protected] or (360) 685-2377.

The City of Ferndale is committed to providing equal opportunities to State of Washington certified Minority, Disadvantaged and Women’s Business Enterprises in contracting activities. (Section 4 of Chapter 56, Laws of 1975, 1st Ex. Sess. State of Washington.).

Published March 27 & April 3, 2024

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-23-968267-BB Title Order No.: 02-23005229 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2022-0402328 Parcel Number(s): 86880, 3901133111440000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: RAMAN DEEP SINGH AND ANUPAMDEEP KAUR, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Flagstar Bank, N.A. I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 4/26/2024, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 149, PLAT OF PACIFIC HIGHLANDS, DIVISION NO. 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED ON NOVEMBER 16, 2005, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2051102945, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2691 GLENMORE ST, FERNDALE, WA 98248-8992 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 4/14/2022, recorded 4/21/2022, under Instrument No. 2022-0402328 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from RAMAN DEEP SINGH AND ANUPAMDEEP KAUR, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS, as grantor(s), to BISHOP, WHITE, MARSHALL & WEIBEL, P.S., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR UNITED WHOLESALE MORTGAGE, LLC, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2023-0700567 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $42,695.89. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $638,089.82, together with interest as provided in the Note from 3/1/2023 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 4/26/2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 4/15/2024 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 4/15/2024 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 4/15/2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 11/17/2023. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-23-968267-BB. Dated: 12/21/2023 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-23-968267-BB Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com IDSPub #0190095 3/27/2024 4/17/2024

Published March 27 & April 17, 2024

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Daniel Isaiah Kenote, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00201-37

Judge: Robert E. Olson

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

March 13, 2024

Personal Representative:

James Phillip Kenote

Attorney for Personal Representative: Andrew Heinz, WSBA # 37086

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published March 13, 20 & 27, 2024

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estates of

SUSAN M. KORN, Deceased.

NO. 24-4-00235-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of these estates. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION 03/20/2024

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE CINDY MAXWELL,

of Inslee Maxwell & Associates

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Chuckanut Law Group, PLLC

300 N. Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published March 20, 27 & April 3, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD

Intalco-Ferndale Sulfur Dioxide Air Quality Area

The Department of Ecology and the Northwest Clean Air Agency invite you to comment on the proposed request to EPA to re-designate the Intalco-Ferndale area within the Cherry Point Industrial Area as attaining the federal health-based air quality standard for sulfur dioxide. We included a demonstration of improved air quality in the area and a 10-year maintenance plan, as a revision to the Washington State Implementation Plan (SIP) for air quality. The comment period ends April 26, 2024. Deadline to request a hearing is April 26, 2024.

Read the proposed documents at the following locations: Ferndale Public Library, 2125 Main Street, Ferndale, WA; or online at https://ecology.wa.gov/Regulations-Permits/Plans-policies/State-implementation-plans/Maintenance-SIPs and https://nwcleanairwa.gov/.

Submit written comments online at https://aq.ecology.commentinput.com/?id=jZmUuEhkA or by mail to: Anya Caudill, Department of Ecology, Air Quality Program, P.O. Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504-7600. If you would like to testify, please request a hearing by April 26, 2024.

If requested, we will hold an online public hearing on May 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. and will extend the comment period through May 17th. Find webinar link at: https://ecology.wa.gov/Regulations-Permits/Plans-policies/State-implementation-plans/Maintenance-SIPs. If no hearing is requested, we will post a cancellation to that webpage, or you may call Anya Caudill at 360-791-5499 to inquire about the status of the hearing and public comment period.

To request ADA accommodation including printed materials in a format for the visually impaired, contact Ecology at 360-280-4325 or [email protected]. Persons with impaired hearing may call Washington Relay Service at 711. Persons with a speech disability may call TTY at 877-833-6341.

Published March 27, 2024