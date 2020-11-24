LEGALS- November 25, 2020

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete and the review process can now be initiated, no approvals have been granted at this time.

Pursuant to Section 14.15.030 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development application. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed project, receive notice of and participate in hearings, to request a copy of the decision once made and the applicable appeal rights.

APPLICANT NAME: Sawarne Lumber Co., Inc.

APPLICATION NUMBER: 20004-CUP

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION: November 25, 2020

DATE OF APPLICATION: November 05, 2020

DATE OF COMPLETE APPLICATION: November 16, 2020

ASSOCIATED SEPA NUMBER (IF APPLICABLE): N/A

PROJECT LOCATION/ADDRESS: The project site (zoned General Business) is located approximately ¼ mile south of the intersection of LaBounty Drive and Nordic Way on two adjacent properties addressed as 5530 and 0 Nordic Way, Parcel Numbers 3902295383680000 and 390229 531343 0001, Lot A and Lot B of the Sawarne Lot Line Adjustment and Lot 4 of the Nationwide short plat LLA.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes to establish a modular construction company within an existing structure on developed site, in the General Business Zone. The site and building were previously occupied by a lumber manufacturing facility.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of a conditional use permit from the Hearing Examiner.

A public hearing will be advertised at a future date.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: November 25, 2020 – December 08, 2020

CONTACT: Haylie Miller

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. Conditional Use Permit, City of Ferndale

Published November 25, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed Comprehensive Plan Amendment and subsequent Rezone application described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The City Council meeting will be held beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 07, 2020 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony or submit comments in writing to the City Council. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. Public comments may also be submitted via email to [email protected], or members of the public may phone in to 360-927-1625 when the public hearing is opened. Documents may be viewed at https://www.cityofferndale.org/category/city-council-agendas/

DATE OF NOTICE: November 25, 2020

APPLICANT: Darryl Chen

PROJECT LOCATION: 5912 Portal Way, Ferndale WA

Parcel Number:

3902202932300000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant requests that the Comprehensive Plan land use designation of this area change from High Density Residential to Commercial. The applicant further requests the zoning be changed from Residential Multifamily Medium (RMM) to Mixed Use Commercial. The proposed zoning is consistent with the proposed land use change.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The Applicant requests approval of the proposed changes.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: November 25, 2020 – December 07, 2020

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published November 25, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed Comprehensive Plan Amendment and subsequent Rezone described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The City Council meeting will be held beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 07, 2020 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony or submit comments in writing to the City Council. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. Public comments may also be submitted via email to [email protected], or members of the public may phone in to 360-927-1625 when the public hearing is opened. Documents may be viewed at https://www.cityofferndale.org/category/city-council-agendas/

DATE OF NOTICE:

November 25, 2020

APPLICANT: Chad Schmitt, Rubicon IDC

PROJECT LOCATION: 2416 Main Street, Ferndale WA

Parcel Number:

3902190990230000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The proposed amendment would change the Comprehensive Plan land use designation of the subject property from Medium Density Residential (RS Medium-Single Family Zoning) to High Density Residential (Residential Multifamily Medium Zoning) consistent with adjacent residential properties to the east. The proposed zoning is consistent with the land use designation.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of the proposed changes.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: November 25, 2020 – December 07, 2020

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published November 25, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale’s 2021 Preliminary Budget has been filed with the City Clerk. A copy thereof will be furnished to any taxpayer who requests it by contacting the City Clerk. Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, December 2, 2020 to consider the final budget for 2021.

The hearing will be held at the City Hall Annex Building/Council Chambers, located at 5694 Second Avenue, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Any taxpayers may appear thereat and be heard for or against any part of the ordinance. Public comments may also be submitted via email to [email protected], or members of the public may phone in to 360-685-2385 when the public hearing is opened. Documents may be viewed at www.cityofferndale.org.

Susan Duncan

City Clerk

City of Ferndale

Published November 25 & December 2, 2020