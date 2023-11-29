LEGALS- November 29, 2023

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of: THAD HAINES BUCHANAN Deceased. Cause No. 23-4-01061-37. PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030) The persons named below have been appointed and have qualified as Co-Executors of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Executor or the Executor’s Resident Agent at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Executor served, or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Co-Executors: PAUL J. LaCASSE, and ANN M ALDRICH. Date of filing copy of notice to creditors: November 10, 2023 Date of first publication: November 15, 2023. Address for Mailing or Service to Resident Agent: Paul Record, 3813 Windmill Lane, Ferndale, WA 98248. /s/ Paul J. LaCasse, and /s/ Ann M. Aldrich, Co-Executors of the Estate of THAD HAINES BUCHANAN.

Published November 15, 22 & 29, 2023

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estates of

PHYLLIS M. JONES, Deceased.

NO. 23-4-01099-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of these estates. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

November 29, 2023

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Thomas H. Jones

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Chuckanut Law Group, PLLC

306 N. Commercial St., Suite B

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published November 29, December 6 &13, 2023