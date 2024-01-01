Lenssen, Ledbetter offer student perspective

Ferndale School District’s student board representatives say more dialogue needs to happen when addressing controversial issues By Luke Seymour Staff Reporter FERNDALE — Gabrielle Lenssen and Kwabena Ledbetter are the two student representatives on the Ferndale School Board. Although the role of student representative requires the two of them be outgoing and communicative, according to…
