Letters to the Editor — Aug. 31, 2022

Letter: Equitable opportunities through education Editor, I am impressed that Rep. Sharon Shewmake consistently supports investing in early education with the goal of breaking cycles of poverty. This is exactly how we should be thinking as a community. Investing in early education programs will give our children better opportunities to succeed in the future, just…
