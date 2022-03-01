Letters to the Editor — Dec. 7, 2022

Letter: Care centers help support people in need Editor, Assistance League of Bellingham’s Care Center Support is one of our most heart-warming programs. This year, 120 residents from care centers in Whatcom County who have no family or friend support were identified by their activities directors to receive Christmas gifts. Requests for clothing, foot wear,…
