Letters to the Editor — Feb. 15, 2023

Mail-in voting ‘safest, most efficient method’ Editor, I am writing in response to the recent opinion piece by Doris Smith regarding mail-in voting. During the last presidential campaign, President Trump stated that “With universal mail-in voting, 2020 will be the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history.” In response to this, Kim Wyman, Republican secretary…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now