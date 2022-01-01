Letters to the Editor — Feb. 16, 2022

Letter: What should we do about flooding? Editor, The devastating flood that just occurred in NW Washington’s Nooksack and Sumas rivers in Whatcom County was not just an act of nature. Twenty-five years of neglect, bureaucratic red tape, special interest groups, ecological restrictions, and lawsuits made it much worse. Why can’t we get the job…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in