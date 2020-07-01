Letters to the Editor — July 1, 2020

Supports Shewmake Sharon Shewmake, our 42nd Legislative District representative, supports local jobs. After Intalco announced the closure of its Ferndale operation, Sharon met virtually with Intalco workers, labor representatives, ALCOA Corporation representatives, local leaders, congressional leaders and economists to figure out what can be done. This group has met twice, with plans to continue the…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now