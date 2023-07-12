Letters to the Editor – July 12, 2023

Letter: Straight answers, please Editor, Regarding the letter about a ballot initiative to cap hospital administrators’ annual salary at $450,000, the same as the U.S. president makes: If PeaceHealth management thinks this possibility is a pipe dream, they should think again. Ever since PeaceHealth (PH) announced its cuts to various services, community reaction has been…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in