Letters to the Editor: July 20, 2022

Dangerous community undertow Editor, I do not live within the Lynden city limits, but I am part of its larger community. It affects me. The recent objections by Lyndenites to the transitional homes proposed within Lynden’s city limits by Lifehouse Foundation are repulsively revealing. I support such life opportunities because they bring much broader and…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in