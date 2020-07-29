Letters to the Editor — July 29, 2020

Help needed As the COVID-19 crisis deepened, the City of Ferndale approached the Ferndale Community Service Cooperative about the possibility of a program that would help households financially impacted by COVID-19 pay their water bills. Many people who applied had been laid off. Some had been ill or needed to self-isolate because of exposure to…
