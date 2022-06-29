Letters to the Editor – June 29, 2022

Medicare privatization schemes must be halted Editor, Medicare Advantage (MA) plans make promises to keep people healthy but when illness strikes claims are often denied, specialists are out of network and typically not covered, or co-pays are so high that necessary care is unaffordable even with insurance. MA, administered by for-profit insurance companies, created an intermediary…
