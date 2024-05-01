Letters to the Editor — May 1, 2024

Letter: Negative impact Editor, Southwest Airlines has recently announced that they will terminate service at Bellingham International Airport (BLI). Effective August 2024 Southwest Airlines will no longer operate flights in and out of Bellingham. This news was very upsetting since I have taken many Southwest flights from and to Bellingham. On two recent flights the airplane…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in