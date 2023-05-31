Letters to the Editor — May 31, 2023

Mission statement and values Editor, I have been a cancer patient at the St. Joseph PeaceHealth Cancer center since the summer of 2021 when I was diagnosed with stage 3 esophageal gastric junction cancer and have received most of my treatment in Bellingham including radiation, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. I am extremely grateful for the extraordinary…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now