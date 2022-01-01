Letters to the Editor: Oct. 5, 2022

County lacks sufficient quality childcare  Editor, Whatcom County, like much of the nation, lacks sufficient quality childcare and educational opportunities for children from birth to age 5. The Healthy Children’s Fund, Proposition 5, is a property tax levy on the November ballot. Proposition 5 has not been adequately explained to voters. Who allocates the tax…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now