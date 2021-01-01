License plate shortage means temporary permits

WHATCOM — Due to a statewide license plate shortage, the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office and six licensing subagents will issue temporary paper permits when plate shortages occur. According to a July 30 press release issued by Whatcom County Auditor Diana Bradrick, metal plates will follow once the offices receive the physical inventory from Department of…
