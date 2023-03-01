Lighted Christmas Stroll continues in Ferndale

By Bill Helm Editor From 5-8 p.m. Dec. 15-16, Ferndale Heritage Society will host the annual Lighted Christmas Stroll through Pioneer Village. Young guests are encouraged to prewrite letters to Santa and mail them in the Santa mailbox that will be located by the Barrett Post Office. Letter template is available on heritage website, www.ferndaleheritagesociety.com….
