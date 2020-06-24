Lighthouse Mission ‘Base Camp’ to be at 1530 Cornwall

Bellingham, Whatcom County partner on set-up costs BELLINGHAM — Lighthouse Mission Ministries will continue to shelter people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic after the Bellingham City Council on June 16 approved a lease at a new downtown location. The Lighthouse Mission will move its Base Camp, formerly known as the Drop-In Center, to the…
