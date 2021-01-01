Local Point in Time count report on homelessness published

WHATCOM — Opportunity Council, in partnership with Whatcom County Health Department, published the 2021 Point in Time (PIT) Count Report for Whatcom County on July 16. The report provides a snapshot of persons experiencing homelessness in Whatcom County based on annual surveys conducted each year in late January. The methodological changes that were necessary due…
