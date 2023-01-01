Louise Inez Greer, extraordinarily loved mother, grandmother, aunt, and great grandmother has died in her sleep at the age of 96.

She was born on June 14, 1926 in Sumas and died on Dec. 26, 2022 in Bellingham. Louise grew up in Sumas and graduated from Nooksack High School in 1944.

Shortly thereafter she took the train to San Diego to marry John (Jack) Greer.

After World War II they moved back to Bellingham and lived on the Hannegan Road for 70 years.

Louise was a member of the Eastern Star, Grange and Laurel Baptist Church. Her jobs included cleaning out bomber fuel tanks during World War II and bookkeeping at Grange Supply.

For many years, Louise ran a home poodle grooming business.

She also carried out extensive genealogical research, making trips to Ireland, Salt Lake City, and the east coast.

She and Jack hosted numerous reunions of the extended family.

After Louise and Jack retired, they divided their time between Bellingham and Yuma, Arizona. During this time, Louise knitted dozens of sweaters and hundreds of stocking caps for homeless people. She crocheted blankets for all new babies in the family.

After Jack died in 2011, she continued driving her car, taking care of her property and hanging out with her friends until the age of 95. In her final 18 months she brought joy to all around her at her nursing home, Spring Creek.

Louise is predeceased by Jack, her parents Harry and Marjorie Gonser, sister Lorene Stuurmans (Ron), brother-in-law Fred James (Jean), and daughters-in-law Shelly Greer and Jill Greer.

Louise’s survivors include son Terry Greer, grandsons Ian (Virginia Doellgast) and Garrett Greer, sister-in-law Delores Montero, nieces Jan Palmer and Leslie Harnell Beicher, nephew Steve Stuurmans (Vera), and her great-grandchildren Ada Greer and Ulrich Greer.

The celebration of Louise’s life was at Greenacres Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Jan. 7.