LUMMI: Endangered indigenous languages find online home

Hy’shke. For Heather Jefferson this one word, translated as “thank you” from her tribe’s native language of Lummi, conveys the gratitude she feels for the work Jehovah’s Witnesses are putting into translating indigenous languages. The official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org, is the most translated website in the world and includes content in more than…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now