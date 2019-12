WHATCOM — The Lummi Island ferry will be out of service for necessary inspection and maintenance of the Lummi Island and Gooseberry Point terminal facilities from approximately 10:10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, Whatcom County Public Works announces. The last morning run of the Whatcom Chief from the Gooseberry Point side will…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now