Two with the tribe may sue the Miami Seaquarium LUMMI — Two individual Lummi tribal members, Tah-mahs (Ellie Kinley) and Squil-le-he-le (Raynell Morris), have announced their intent to sue Miami Seaquarium and its parent companies for the repatriation of Sk’aliCh’elh-tenaut (Tokitae/Lolita), the orca whale that was taken from territorial waters in 1970. This announcement was…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now