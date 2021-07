By Bill Helm [email protected] LYNDEN – In his 50-plus years, Gary Vis said he cannot recall Lynden holding its annual Farmers Day parade in July. With the Lynden Chamber of Commerce canceling, then reviving this year’s Farmers Day parade, July gave folks just enough time to plan for the event, Vis said. “We’re still not…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now