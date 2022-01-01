Man shot to death outside Ferndale American Legion

FERNDALE — Just after midnight Sunday, Jan. 23, Ferndale Police were dispatched to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of Second Avenue where there was a large private gathering at the American Legion building. Upon arrival, officers observed Bellingham resident Jose Esquivel Hernandez, 28, lying on the sidewalk in front of the building. Bystanders…
