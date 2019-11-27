Manuel Parriera

Manuel Louis Parriera, beloved husband, father, Avo, brother, uncle and friend, went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, after a very brief battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, children and close family while listening to his favorite music as he took his last breath.

A son of Manuel Sr. and Lena (Silva) Parriera, Manuel was born on Oct. 4, 1945, in Artesia, California, where he spent his youth, graduating from Artesia High School in 1963. During his time at Artesia High, he met the love of his life, Keri Mittelholtz.

In 1965, at the age of 20 Manuel was drafted into the U.S. Army to serve his country. During boot camp, he realized who he wanted by his side for life. Returning home on his first leave, he married Keri on Feb. 5, 1966.

From the time he was 5 years old, Manuel had worked in the dairy industry alongside his dad. After returning from his Army service, he continued that work. Manuel and Keri were blessed with two beautiful children. In 1984 they moved to Lynden, Washington, purchasing a farm just south of town on the Hannegan Road. In 1992 he started working for Whatcom Builders/Lakeside Industries, retiring in 2014.

After retiring, Manuel and Keri became snowbirds, spending the winter months at their second home in Indio, California. Manuel enjoyed many hobbies including golfing, riding his Harley, working in their yard, and spending time with his family and friends.

Manuel will always be remembered for his beautiful smile. He was kind, selfless, friendly, humble, hard-working, genuine and loving, and he always showed such great pride in his family. He was a brave man ‘til the end,’ never showing how much pain he was really in.

Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, sister Cathy Hoefer, brother-in-law Manuel Rodrigues, and great-nephew Cash Parriera.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Keri Parriera; son Ken Parriera of Lynden; daughter Tamara (Jeff) Norton and their twins Talia and Sawyer of Monroe, Washington; siblings Margie Rodrigues of Hanford, California, Jack (Wilma) Parriera of Ferndale, and Christy (Jerry) Nelson of Fort Worth, Texas; brother-in-law Mike (Robyn) Hoefer of Everson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

You are invited for visitation at Gillies Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Lynden at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, followed by interment in Greenacres Memorial Park at 2 p.m. A reception will follow to celebrate Manuel’s life at the Camel’s Club in Lynden at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Manuel’s name to the American Cancer Society, the Whatcom Community College Foundation, or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.