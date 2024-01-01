Marie’s Bees get buzzy business in Ferndale

Whatcom County honey company ramps up production for market season By Luke Seymour Staff Reporter FERNDALE — With six locations throughout Western Washington, including Lynden, Ferndale and Bellingham, Marie’s Bees has become Whatcom County’s preeminent source for raw, locally harvested honey. The company sells an assortment of honey-based goods such as candy, creams, salves, beeswax…
