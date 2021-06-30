On Thursday, June 24, 2021, Marion “Shorty” Nymeyer, devoted husband and beloved father, passed away at the age of 86.

Shorty was born on Aug. 20, 1934, at Lynden to Marinus Nymeyer and Geziena (Gelms) Nymeyer, the third of six children. He graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1952. On June 2, 1955, Shorty married his high school sweetheart, Sylvia Bajema.

Shorty served in the U.S. Army Reserve as a military police officer. In addition to owning Maple Leaf Auto Body for 25 years, Shorty owned and operated MJN Woodworking installing cabinets for Riverside Cabinet Co., a job he truly enjoyed.

Shorty and Sylvia had one daughter, Michele. Shorty loved being her Dad and she loved being his daughter. He taught her what every girl should know: how to shoot, play pool and ride a motorcycle. He was always there for her with his love, advice, encouragement and wisdom. On May 7, 1994, Shorty and Sylvia gained a son when Michele married Craig Brouwer. They enjoyed fishing, shooting and building together. Besides being a loving father, Shorty enjoyed cars, fishing, hunting, golfing, cowboy boots, and watching the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks. He was a very talented woodworker, building projects large and small for friends and family.

Shorty loved the Lord and his faith guided him throughout his life, leading him to serve his community in many ways, including as a board member for the Christian Health Care Center and as a board member of the Lynden Pioneer Museum. Shorty made friends easily and brought everyone joy with his smile, his laugh and the twinkle in his eyes. He had a big generous heart. He made a positive impact on so many lives and was a mentor to many. In his retirement years, Shorty loved having coffee with his friends as the highlight of his week. He enjoyed the fellowship with his church family and being a member of Wiser Lake Chapel.

Shorty was preceded in death by his parents; brother Elmer Nymeyer and his wife Florence; brother Ray Nymeyer; sister Judy (Nymeyer) Knudsen; brother-in-law John Noyes; in-laws James and Fannie Bajema; and sister-in-law Marcia Bajema.

Shorty is survived by Sylvia, his wife of 66 years; daughter Michele and son-in-law Craig Brouwer; brother Richard Nymeyer and sister-in-law Deborah; sister Esther Noyes; sister-in-law Evelyn Nymeyer; brother-in-law Doug Knudsen; brothers- and sisters-in-law Sherm and Doris Mae Bajema, Ron and Jane Scholten, Glen Bajema, Joanne Bajema; and numerous nieces and nephews.

All are welcome to join the family for a celebration of life at Monumenta Cemetery of Lynden at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, followed by fellowship and light refreshments at Wiser Lake Chapel, 7121 Guide Meridian Rd. If you are unvaccinated, masks are required, thank you.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Whatcom Hospice House, 2800 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; Wiser Lake Chapel, P.O. Box 591, Lynden, WA 98264; or the Christian Health Care Center, 855 Aaron Dr., Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.