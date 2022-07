Born Nov. 26, 1953, died June 25, 2022. Beloved brother and son, loyal friend, follower of Christ, lover of all things Tolkien, believer in extraterrestrial life, conspiracy theorist, pseudo-scientist and all-around nice fellow.

We will miss you Markie.

A memorial will be held at a future date in Lynden. Watch for a notice in this newspaper.

A great way to remember Mark would be a donation to a Lynden community garden.