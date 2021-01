NOOKSACK ­— City Clerk/Treasurer Virginia Arnason reports that veteran city council member Marshall Judy is the new acting mayor of Nooksack upon the Dec. 31, 2020, retirement and resignation of longtime mayor Jim Ackerman. Judy, who already was mayor pro-tem under Ackerman, served in Nooksack council Position 5. It is now vacant and the city…

