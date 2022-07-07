Mary Elizabeth (Dahlgren) Edin was born on Dec. 19, 1923. She died on July 3. She was the middle daughter, and sisters Gussie and Jeannie proceeded her in death.

Mary attended Glen Echo grade school, graduating from Mount Baker High in 1941.

Mary married Vernon Edin on July 31, 1947. He was the love of her life and they moved to the family farm on the Telegraph Road where she spent 75 years.

Vernon proceeded her in death in 1992.

A celebration of life, will be on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. at Valley Church, 904 Nooksack Ave. Nooksack, followed by a light snack in the fellowship hall.