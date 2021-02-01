Masked by low-priced, reliable electricity

By Don C. Brunell For years, Washington State masked its high business and regulatory costs with low priced, reliable electricity — lots of it. However, Tennessee packages low cost, reliable electricity along with a very favorable business climate to lure new billion dollar auto industry investments. Today, costs of electricity are more important than ever…

