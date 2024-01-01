Mayor, three councilors start new terms

McKenna Pinto-Gonzalez also joins Ferndale City Council By Cal Bratt For the Record FERNDALE — Mayor Greg Hansen was sworn in for a second term, followed by returning Ferndale City Council members Herb Porter, Ali Hawkinson and Erin Gunter and then incoming new councilor McKenna Pinto-Gonzalez, all winners in the November election. City Clerk Susan Duncan…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now