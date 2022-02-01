Mental health needs of Ferndale students, math curriculum on school board agenda

By Leora Watson Staff Reporter FERNDALE — Mental health of Ferndale School District students was a subject of extended discussion during the Oct. 25 Board of Directors meeting. The board unanimously passed a one-year mental health professional contract with the Northwest Educational Service District. The purpose of the contract is to implement and expand school-based…
