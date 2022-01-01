Murder suspect at large following Ferndale shooting

Thursday, July 7 at 12:04 p.m., Ferndale police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a business in the 6200 block of Portal Way. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered the victim, 58-year-old Douglas Scoggins, from Ferndale was deceased, according to a news release from City of Ferndale Communications Officer/Recreation Coordinator Riley Sweeney. Further…
