Interactive mystery in Pioneer Park comes right after Downtown Trick-or-Treat By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — Fanny McGregor’s prize pumpkin Edison has been stolen by the spirit of the Nooksack River, and it’s up to Ferndale residents and visitors to solve the mystery. That’s the premise of Mystery in the Park, the city’s new Halloween-themed…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now