Tickets for this new act selling fast, fair says By Brent Lindquist [email protected] LYNDEN — Hip-hop artist Nelly is coming to the 2020 Northwest Washington Fair, and that represents a step into another type of performer in the grandstand. Nelly will be the fair’s Thursday-night headliner. Assistant Fair Manager Chris Pickering said the fair worked…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now