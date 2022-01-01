New Ferndale Superintendent Kristi Dominguez applauds district’s student-centered focus

‘I only wanted to work in Ferndale’ By Leora Watson [email protected] FERNDALE – On March 25, the Ferndale School Board named Kristi Dominguez its new superintendent. She’ll take over for Interim Superintendent Mark Deebach on July 1. Dominguez was selected as superintendent after a seven month rigorous search process that began with 16 candidates. According…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in