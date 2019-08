Dated, carpeted floor being removed and replaced By Hailey Palmer [email protected] FERNDALE — The carpeted gym floor at Eagleridge Elementary School is getting a much-needed replacement. Megan Latham, committee chair of the gym floor replacement, said the Eagleridge Parent Teacher Organization knew replacing the gym floor would take a lot of work, but decided to…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now