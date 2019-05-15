New vaccine law takes effect July 28

Philosophical/personal exemption gone VANCOUVER — Gov. Jay Inslee signed EHB 1638 on May 10, updating Washington state’s school and child care immunization requirements to remove the personal/philosophical exemption for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. “Measles outbreaks across the U.S. demonstrate why this bill is so vitally important,” said Washington State Secretary of Health…
