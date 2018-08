State Board of Education to meet Sept. 11-13 at Semiahmoo OLYMPIA — The next regular meeting of the Washington State Board of Education will be Sept. 11-13 at Semiahmoo Resort of Blaine. An agenda has not been set yet. This meeting will be streamed on Periscope. At an Aug. 9 special meeting, the state board:…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now