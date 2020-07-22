News briefs — July 22, 2020

Money available to create broadband infrastructure OLYMPIA — The Washington State Public Works Board is accepting applications for broadband infrastructure construction grants and loans through Sept. 9, 2020. Approximately $9.1 million is available for low-interest loans and $8.6 million for grants. Eligible to apply are: cities, towns, counties, public port districts, special purpose districts, quasi-municipal…
