News briefs — July 22, 2020

Money available to create broadband infrastructure OLYMPIA — The Washington State Public Works Board is accepting applications for broadband infrastructure construction grants and loans through Sept. 9, 2020. Approximately $9.1 million is available for low-interest loans and $8.6 million for grants. Eligible to apply are: cities, towns, counties, public port districts, special purpose districts, quasi-municipal…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now