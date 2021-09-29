Nita Wright

Talented artist, dedicated teacher, loving mother and grandmother, and loyal friend, Maria Nenita “Nita” Raagas Wright left this world for the next on Sept. 3.

Nita will be interred next to her sons at Stillwaters Botanical Gardens, Greenacres Memorial Park.

At her request, a memorial will be held at a later date, when her family and friends can all safely gather together to celebrate her life.