GUEST OPINION: Nooksack River adjudication ‘essential to solving water problems’

By Jim Hansen I support full funding in the state budget for the Nooksack watershed adjudication scheduled to begin this summer. Adjudication will play a central role in resolving many of the Nooksack basin’s most pressing water resources challenges in the years ahead. Therefore, fully funding the Department of Ecology’s request to initiate the Nooksack…
