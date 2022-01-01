Nooksack sovereignty, jurisdiction reaffirmed by Federal circuit court

Wednesday, Feb. 16, the federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of Elile Adams’s case against the Nooksack Indian Tribe. Represented by Gabe Galanda, Adams argued that the Nooksack Tribe lacked jurisdiction over her because she lived on off-reservation trust land, because the tribal court acted in bad faith, and because she was…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in