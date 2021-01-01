Nooksack tribe gets help from Starlink for internet access

DEMING — The Nooksack Indian Tribe is partnering with SpaceX’s Starlink program for broadband access to the internet on tribal lands. On March 24, the Nooksack tribe hosted a Starlink demonstration installation with community partners also hoping to solve internet access issues across Whatcom County. Attendees included local school districts, Lummi Nation, Opportunity Council, Port…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in