Snowshoers, cross-country skiers, fat-tire bikers, snowmobilers can access closed area DIABLO — Enough snow has fallen in the North Cascades that avalanche chutes are full and, for traveler safety, the 37-mile seasonal stretch of State Route 20 will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28. The Washington State Department of Transportation will swing the North…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now